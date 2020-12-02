PM Imran inaugurates two highest national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Himalaya and Nanga Parbat National Parks in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday to protect endangered wildlife and promote eco-tourism.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam in a presser said that the parks cover five percent of the region’s total area.

He highlighted that the initiative will form a nature corridor between Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has announced two new high-altitude National Parks in Gilgit-Baltistan, 'Himalaya National Park' and 'Nanga Parbat National Park' under the Prime Minister's #ProtectedAreasInitiative. pic.twitter.com/Xbzmu3DpNi — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 2, 2020

The special aide said that the premier also launched a National Parks Service under which jobs will be provided to five thousand GB youth.

Nanga Parbat National Park covered an area of 1196 sq km while Himalaya National Parks stretched over 1989 sq km. The total area for hunting in the two national parks is 474 sq km.

He said arrangements have also been made for natural breeding of Laddakh Urial, an endangered animal, to enhance its population.