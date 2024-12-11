Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Faiz Hameed’s alleged ties to 50 Pakistani politicians, including Imran Khan, being probed: report

Faiz Hameeds Alleged Ties To 50 Pakistani Politicians Including Imran Khan Being Probed Report

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former intelligence chief Lt Gen Retired Faiz Hameed has been formally indicted on charges of engaging in political activities, and a report revealed his ties with over 50 politicians.

The former Army general, who remained in key positions, is being probed for having direct political connections with several politicians, mostly from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). A report shared by a senior journalist said General Faiz was in contact with around 50 political figures, and investigations are particularly focusing on his interactions with the incarcerated PTI chairman, Imran Khan.

Faiz Hameed was not allowed to engage in any political activities for five years following his retirement as per book, but Faiz continued to maintain contact with the PTI leader through various means.

Previous reports claimed jail network facilitated contact between Imran Khan and the former ISI chief, with some politicians and individuals allegedly involved. Despite multiple warnings from military officials regarding his post-retirement political activities, General Faiz reportedly did not cease his actions.

After his arrest, Imran Khan distanced himself from ISI chief, and his legal team emphasizing that the arrest was an internal military issue unrelated to PTI.

Those familiar with development claimed that Imran Khan and his political aides ordered ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed to engage in political activities, causing instability, especially during May 9, 2023 protests.

Charge sheet against Faiz Hameed is military’s internal matter, says Barrister Gohar

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 11 Dec 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.15 293.9
GBP UK Pound Sterling 351.5 355
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.4 76.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.25 180.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.6 199
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895.7 905.2
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand $ 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.75 209.75
SEK Swedish Krone 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 312.71 315.46
THB Thai Baht 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search