Faiz Hameed’s alleged ties to 50 Pakistani politicians, including Imran Khan, being probed: report

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former intelligence chief Lt Gen Retired Faiz Hameed has been formally indicted on charges of engaging in political activities, and a report revealed his ties with over 50 politicians.

The former Army general, who remained in key positions, is being probed for having direct political connections with several politicians, mostly from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). A report shared by a senior journalist said General Faiz was in contact with around 50 political figures, and investigations are particularly focusing on his interactions with the incarcerated PTI chairman, Imran Khan.

Faiz Hameed was not allowed to engage in any political activities for five years following his retirement as per book, but Faiz continued to maintain contact with the PTI leader through various means.

Previous reports claimed jail network facilitated contact between Imran Khan and the former ISI chief, with some politicians and individuals allegedly involved. Despite multiple warnings from military officials regarding his post-retirement political activities, General Faiz reportedly did not cease his actions.

After his arrest, Imran Khan distanced himself from ISI chief, and his legal team emphasizing that the arrest was an internal military issue unrelated to PTI.

Those familiar with development claimed that Imran Khan and his political aides ordered ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed to engage in political activities, causing instability, especially during May 9, 2023 protests.