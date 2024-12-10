Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Charge sheet against Faiz Hameed is military’s internal matter, says Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has stated that the charge sheet against Faiz Hameed, former spymaster, is an internal matter of the military.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Barrister Gohar clarified that PTI has no involvement in the charge sheet against Faiz Hameed, as the military has its own rules and regulations for conducting trials.

He further mentioned that discussions regarding the civil disobedience movement will be held with PTI founder Imran Khan.

It is noteworthy that former Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General (Retd) Faiz Hameed, has officially been charged.

According to a statement by ISPR, Faiz Hameed is undergoing trial through a Field General Court Martial, and in the next phase, he has been formally charged.

The charges against Faiz Hameed include involvement in political activities and violations of the Official Secrets Act, which allegedly harmed the state’s security and interests. Additionally, he is charged with misuse of authority and public resources and causing wrongful harm to individuals.

ISPR has also stated that an independent investigation is ongoing regarding Faiz Hameed’s involvement in violent incidents and unrest in the country, including events related to May 9, with potential links to malicious political elements.

ISPR assured that Faiz Hameed is being provided all legal rights in accordance with the law during the Field General Court Martial process.

It is important to note that the Pakistan Army took former ISI chief Lieutenant General (Retd) Faiz Hameed into military custody on August 12.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

