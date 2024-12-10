Shaheen Afridi becomes third Pakistani bowler to get 100 wickets in T20I

DURBAN – Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has reached the milestone of 100 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Shaheen achieved this feat during the first T20 match against South Africa in Durban, becoming the third Pakistani to claim 100 wickets in men’s T20 Internationals.

The left-arm pacer also made history as the first Pakistani to take 100 wickets in all three formats of international cricket.

Shaheen has claimed 112 wickets in ODI cricket and 116 wickets in Test cricket.

Notably, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have also crossed the 100-wicket mark in T20 Internationals for Pakistan.