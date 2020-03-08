PSL 2020 — Match 23: Lahore Qalandars thrash Karachi Kings in hometown

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars comfortably sailed to an 8-wicket victory against Karachi Kings in the 23rd match of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Qaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 188 runs, Qalandars finished the game with 5 balls left.

Earlier today, Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United, while Qalandars thumped Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets in their match last night.

For Qalandars, Mohammad Hafeez is the top scorer with 123 runs with a best of 98*. Samit Patel and Ben Dunk, the heroes of last night's games, have both scored 121 runs each.

In the bowling department, Dilbar Hussain and Shaheen Shah Afridi have both picked six wickets each for the Qalandars.

For the Kings, Babar Azam is leading the batting charts with 187 runs. Alex Hales is the other one pouring in the runs with 159 runs.

Among the bowlers, Mohammad Amir has been impressive with nine wickets and a best of 4-25.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamir Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Chadwick Walton, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mitch McClenaghan, Awais Zia

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain