Pakistan’s U-15 football team qualifies for final of Norway Cup 2024

OSLO – Pakistan's Under-15 youth football team on Saturday reached final of Norway Cup after defeating Varegg Football team by three goals in Oslo.
Pakistan's Under-15 youth team is taking part in the Norway Cup with the name "Better Future Pakistan".
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Street Child Football Team suffered defeat in the semi-final round as it was beaten by Norway's Forde IL in a penalty shootout in the Norway Cup 2024 Under-17 category.
Pakistan teams showcased impressive performance throughout the tournament as they netted 26 goals in the tournament and conceded just five.
A day earlier, Pakistan Street Child football team defeated Germany 3-2 in a thrilling nail-biting quarterfinal to secure a spot in the semifinals.
Pakistan team had scored one goal in the first half and two in the second, with Muhammad Kashif making two goals and Muhammad Junaid scoring one.
The winning goal was made n the last minute of the match, sending the Pakistani community in Norway into jubilation.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
