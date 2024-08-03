Pakistan’s U-15 football team qualifies for final of Norway Cup 2024

OSLO – Pakistan's Under-15 youth football team on Saturday reached final of Norway Cup after defeating Varegg Football team by three goals in Oslo.

Pakistan's Under-15 youth team is taking part in the Norway Cup with the name "Better Future Pakistan".

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Street Child Football Team suffered defeat in the semi-final round as it was beaten by Norway's Forde IL in a penalty shootout in the Norway Cup 2024 Under-17 category.

Pakistan teams showcased impressive performance throughout the tournament as they netted 26 goals in the tournament and conceded just five.

A day earlier, Pakistan Street Child football team defeated Germany 3-2 in a thrilling nail-biting quarterfinal to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Pakistan team had scored one goal in the first half and two in the second, with Muhammad Kashif making two goals and Muhammad Junaid scoring one.

The winning goal was made n the last minute of the match, sending the Pakistani community in Norway into jubilation.