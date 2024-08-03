Fans boycott Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed over 'Barzakh' controversy

In a surprising turn of events, fans have launched a boycott against beloved actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed following the release of their latest series, "Barzakh." The series, which addresses sensitive themes including homosexuality, has sparked significant backlash on social media platforms.
Fawad Khan, known for his versatile roles in Pakistani cinema and Bollywood, found fame as a singer before transitioning to acting with Shoaib Mansoor's acclaimed film "Khuda Kay Liye." His career flourished with standout performances in dramas and films, most notably Bilal Lashari's "The Legend of Maula Jatt." Before the ban on Pakistani artists in Bollywood, Khan made a notable impact in Indian cinema with movies like "Khoobsurat" and "Kapoor & Sons." Recently, he has been focusing on projects backed by Indian producers, diverging from traditional Pakistani narratives.
Currently, Khan stars in Asim Abbasi's web series "Barzakh," portraying the character Shahryar. The series delves into mental health issues but has drawn heavy criticism for its depiction of homosexuality, leading to a wave of online disapproval.
Social media has been ablaze with criticism, accusing "Barzakh" of promoting an LGBT agenda. Critics argue that the series twists the Islamic concept of Barzakh into a fantastical narrative filled with controversial themes, including vulgarity and LGBTQ issues. Some have even accused the series of promoting Illuminati and Jewish Kabbalah magic.
The backlash has been intense, with former fans expressing their disappointment and dismay. Many have declared their intention to boycott Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, and actor Khushal Khattak, criticizing their participation in the series and arguing that they have strayed from traditional values.
Despite the controversy, "Barzakh" continues to stream, with its portrayal of complex themes igniting debates and discussions across the media landscape. As the story unfolds, the response from the actors and creators remains to be seen.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.