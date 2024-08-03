Search

Fans boycott Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed over 'Barzakh' controversy

05:50 PM | 3 Aug, 2024
In a surprising turn of events, fans have launched a boycott against beloved actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed following the release of their latest series, "Barzakh." The series, which addresses sensitive themes including homosexuality, has sparked significant backlash on social media platforms.

Fawad Khan, known for his versatile roles in Pakistani cinema and Bollywood, found fame as a singer before transitioning to acting with Shoaib Mansoor's acclaimed film "Khuda Kay Liye." His career flourished with standout performances in dramas and films, most notably Bilal Lashari's "The Legend of Maula Jatt." Before the ban on Pakistani artists in Bollywood, Khan made a notable impact in Indian cinema with movies like "Khoobsurat" and "Kapoor & Sons." Recently, he has been focusing on projects backed by Indian producers, diverging from traditional Pakistani narratives.

Currently, Khan stars in Asim Abbasi's web series "Barzakh," portraying the character Shahryar. The series delves into mental health issues but has drawn heavy criticism for its depiction of homosexuality, leading to a wave of online disapproval.

Social media has been ablaze with criticism, accusing "Barzakh" of promoting an LGBT agenda. Critics argue that the series twists the Islamic concept of Barzakh into a fantastical narrative filled with controversial themes, including vulgarity and LGBTQ issues. Some have even accused the series of promoting Illuminati and Jewish Kabbalah magic.

The backlash has been intense, with former fans expressing their disappointment and dismay. Many have declared their intention to boycott Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, and actor Khushal Khattak, criticizing their participation in the series and arguing that they have strayed from traditional values.

Despite the controversy, "Barzakh" continues to stream, with its portrayal of complex themes igniting debates and discussions across the media landscape. As the story unfolds, the response from the actors and creators remains to be seen.

