Update on Honda CG 125 price in Pakistan [August 2024]

KARACHI – With a superb blend of classic looks, reliability and strong performance, Honda CG 125 continues to rule the two-wheeler market of Pakistan.
The top selling motorcycle of Honda company is taken as a top choice for riders for daily commutes and travel to mountainous areas.
Honda 125 is also known for its strong resale value, easy maintenance. With smooth performance and easy handling, the motorbike is best choice for people due to varied road conditions in the country.
Honda CG-125 is equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power, which makes it fuel efficient motorbike in Pakistan where petroleum prices are hovering at record level.
It features four speed constant mesh, drum rubber break in both front and rear types of motorcycle.
Honda CG 125, which has not seen any major changes since it has been launched, is available in two colours – Red and Black.
As of August 2024, the company has not announced any change in the prices as Honda CG 125 is available for Rs234,900 in Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
