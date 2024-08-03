Update on Honda CG 125 price in Pakistan [August 2024]

KARACHI – With a superb blend of classic looks, reliability and strong performance, Honda CG 125 continues to rule the two-wheeler market of Pakistan.

The top selling motorcycle of Honda company is taken as a top choice for riders for daily commutes and travel to mountainous areas.

Honda 125 is also known for its strong resale value, easy maintenance. With smooth performance and easy handling, the motorbike is best choice for people due to varied road conditions in the country.

Honda CG-125 is equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power, which makes it fuel efficient motorbike in Pakistan where petroleum prices are hovering at record level.

It features four speed constant mesh, drum rubber break in both front and rear types of motorcycle.

Honda CG 125, which has not seen any major changes since it has been launched, is available in two colours – Red and Black.

Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of August 2024, the company has not announced any change in the prices as Honda CG 125 is available for Rs234,900 in Pakistan.