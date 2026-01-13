China officially confirms J-10CE fighter jets’ first combat victory

BEIJING – China has officially confirmed that its J-10CE fighter jet achieved its first combat victory in May of last year, downing multiple enemy aircraft without suffering any losses.

The announcement by China’s National Defense Science and Technology Industry Bureau marks the first time a Chinese government agency has officially reported the J-10CE’s success in combat.

While the statement referred to the events of May 2025, it did not specifically mention the India-Pakistan conflict.

Following the May skirmishes, Pakistan’s military claimed to have shot down six Indian aircraft, including Rafales. Later, in November, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a speech at the UN General Assembly, asserted that seven Indian aircraft were downed.

US President Donald Trump also referred to the loss of seven to eight aircraft during the May conflict, while India’s Chief of Army Staff, General Anil Chauhan, acknowledged the damage to their aircraft but did not specify the exact number.

In a statement released by China’s State Administration of Science, Technology, and Industry for National Defense (SASTIND) on Monday, it was confirmed that J-10CE jets shot down multiple enemy aircraft during aerial combat in May without any damage to themselves.

This combat success has attracted the attention of international defense experts and the global aviation industry.

The J-10CE is a fully domestically produced, all-weather, single-engine, multi-role fighter aircraft capable of air superiority, interception, and various types of strike operations.

The aircraft is equipped with advanced radar, avionics, and weapons systems, positioning it as a reliable and competitive contender in the international defense market.

Chinese authorities have stated that the country’s aviation industry has rapidly advanced in both civil aviation and military exports in recent years.

The J-10CE, along with other Chinese military aviation platforms, has been showcased at major international airshows, strengthening China’s presence in the global defense industry.