Good news for Pakistanis travelling to UAE as new immigration system unveiled

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with a UAE delegation led by Ahmed Bin Lahaj Al Falasi, Director-General of Customs and Port Security, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and improving immigration procedures for travelers between the two nations.

During the meeting, both parties agreed on implementing a formal pre-immigration clearance system.

Under this new arrangement, travelers will complete the immigration process in Pakistan before departing, eliminating the need for lengthy procedures upon arrival in the UAE.

The pilot program will be launched initially in Karachi, offering a smoother and more efficient travel experience for passengers.

Minister Naqvi emphasized that this initiative would save time, enhance convenience, and improve the overall travel experience for passengers. The UAE delegation expressed their support, highlighting the mutual benefits for the people of both countries.

Key members of the UAE delegation included Executive Director of Digital Transformation, Juma Abdullah Al Qabi, Executive Director of Airports, Hamad Saif Al Meshghouni, and other senior officials. The meeting also saw the presence of Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, and Federal Interior Secretary, Khuram Agha.

The pilot project will be followed by coordination between relevant authorities to finalize administrative and technical details. Upon successful implementation, the system will be expanded to more locations.