KP unveils solar panel scheme for 120,000 families: Check cost, payment plan

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has unveiled a major initiative aimed at providing solar power to 120,000 underprivileged families.

Each household will receive a 2-kilowatt solar system, complete with inverters and essential components, ensuring reliable and clean electricity for those in need.

Valued between Rs255,000 to Rs300,000 per system, the total project cost amounts to Rs13 billion, fully funded by the provincial government.

The solar systems will be distributed across districts including Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Mohmand, and North and South Waziristan, targeting areas previously lacking consistent access to power.

Payment Plan

The initiative offers two payment options: a refundable plan where families pay Rs 8,300 per month for 36 months, and a non-refundable option, ensuring no upfront cost for the most vulnerable households.

The project will be executed with careful oversight to guarantee efficiency and transparency. The Bank of Khyber will manage vendor selection and procurement, while the Provincial Administration and Development Organization (PADO) will provide technical support for installation, maintenance, and monitoring, ensuring the systems function optimally across all regions.