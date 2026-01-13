Big Win for Pakistani Expats as Dual Citizenship with Germany now allowed!

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan officially allowed dual citizenship with Germany as announcement came from Pakistani Embassy in Berlin, confirming that all legal, constitutional, and regulatory requirements have been met. With this landmark step, Germany joins list of countries whose nationals can now hold both citizenship.

For decades, Pakistanis in Germany faced situation to get German citizenship, leaving their Pakistani nationality. That barrier has now been lifted. Pakistani citizens residing in Germany can retain their original nationality while enjoying full German citizenship rights.

The move fulfills long-standing demand of the Pakistani community, offering thousands of expatriates unprecedented legal protection and practical ease. Experts predict that it will also strengthen social, economic, and investment ties between the two nations.

The embassy’s announcement also addressed those who previously renounced Pakistani citizenship to become German nationals. Procedures, requirements, and necessary documents for reclaiming (re-acquiring) Pakistani citizenship will soon be provided. Consultations with relevant authorities are already underway.

The decision will benefit Pakistanis in Germany in multiple ways inlcuding Employment and business opportunities, Education access, Travel and immigration ease and Legal facilitation for property, banking, investment, and family matters in Pakistan.

Pakistan already allows dual citizenship with over 25 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Ireland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, and Syria. Germany’s inclusion now gives Europe-based Pakistanis, especially Germany’s large Pakistani community.

Pakistani Embassy in Berlin has urged citizens to monitor its official website and social media channels for detailed updates on dual citizenship procedures.