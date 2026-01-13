KP decides to launch 10,000 e-rickshaws in Peshawar to boost green transport

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has unveiled plans to launch 10,000 electric rickshaws in Peshawar as part of a broader initiative to provide affordable, eco-friendly public transport.

This move is designed to tackle traffic congestion, reduce air pollution, and lessen reliance on fossil fuels while offering an affordable travel option for local commuters.

Reports said the project will be implemented in phases, with the introduction of modern battery technology, digital registration, and monitoring systems to ensure operational efficiency and transparency.

The electric rickshaws will be seamlessly integrated into the city’s existing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, enhancing connectivity and improving the overall public transport experience, particularly for last-mile travel.

The initiative aligns with KP’s commitment to green energy and sustainable urban development.

It is expected to generate significant employment opportunities while advancing the Chief Minister’s vision of creating a cleaner, more sustainable Peshawar.

By reducing travel costs and environmental impacts, the project will contribute to the region’s long-term sustainability goals and further promote the use of renewable energy in transportation.