Pakistan’s Counterterror push continues as over dozen hardcore militants killed in KP Clashes

RAWALPINDI – Security forces in Pakistan launched series of intense counterterrorism operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), killing over dozen militants in five separate engagements over two days.

In a statement, the miitary’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were carried out on March 6 and 7 as part of an aggressive intelligence-driven campaign against militants. The statement termed slain fighters as members of “Fitna Al Khwarij,” a term used by the state for militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which authorities claim acts as an Indian proxy.

The first clash erupted in Bajaur District, where security forces targeted a militant hideout during an intelligence-based operation. A fierce exchange of gunfire followed, leaving five militants dead.

Violence continued in other parts of the province. In separate encounters in Bannu District and Dera Ismail Khan District, troops neutralised three more militants. Meanwhile, two additional clashes in Khyber District and South Waziristan District resulted in the killing of five more fighters, bringing the total death toll from the operations to 13.

According to military, a cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the slain militants, who were allegedly involved in numerous terrorist activities across the region. Security forces have also launched sanitisation operations to ensure no remaining militants are hiding in the affected areas.

ISPR said these operations are taking place as Pakistan faces mounting security challenges along its border with Afghanistan. The armed forces are currently conducting “Operation Ghazab Lil Haq,” targeting militant hideouts and cross-border threats.

Despite the ongoing threats, the military reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to defend the country’s frontiers and eliminate militancy. The operations are part of the broader national strategy “Azm-i-Istehkam,” approved by the federal apex committee under the National Action Plan to eradicate foreign-sponsored terrorism.

President Asif Ali Zardari praised the security forces for the successful operations in Bajaur, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber and South Waziristan. He commended their professionalism and stressed that such actions are essential for restoring peace and stability in the country.

The operations come amid a worrying resurgence of militant violence in KP. According to the 2025 annual security report released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the province witnessed a dramatic surge in violence last year. Fatalities increased from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025 — a rise of 711 deaths and nearly a 44 percent increase year-on-year.

Pakistan’s armed forces also continue Operation Ghazab Lil Haq near Afghan border in response to cross-border attacks. According to official figures, 527 Afghan Taliban fighters have been killed, more than 755 injured, while 237 posts have been destroyed and 38 captured.