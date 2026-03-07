Security forces kill 15 terrorists in Balochistan operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 15 Indian-sponsored terrorists in two separate operations in Basima and Harnai districts of Balochistan.

ISPR said an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in Harnai district on reported presence of “Fitna al Khwarij” elements.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ hideout and after an intense engagement, twelve Indian sponsored militants were neutralised.

Another intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in Basima District. During the conduct of operation, own forces tracked presence of terrorists and effectively engaged them using mix caliber weapons. After an intense fire exchange, three Indian sponsored terrorist were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khwarij and terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.