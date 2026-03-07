Has Saudi Arabia suspended investment in Pakistan amid Middle East tensions?

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Information has rejected reports claiming that Saudi aid and investment in Pakistan have been suspended.

The ministry labeled the news as false, stating it was spread by a Pakistan-critical account linked to India.

The ministry added that the false narrative aims to create fear and uncertainty despite strong ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, particularly under their ongoing defense cooperation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and condemned recent attacks on the Kingdom.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held telephonic conversation with Saudi counterpart to discuss the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

On the other hand, spokesperson of the Saudi Ministry of Defense Major General Turki Al-Maliki stated that two ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted and destroyed.