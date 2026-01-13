Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 13 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan soared jumped by Rs7,700 to reach a new peak of Rs480,962.
The price of 10 grams of gold also witnessed a sharp rise, increasing by Rs6,602 to settle at Rs412,347.
|Metal
|Unit
|Price (Rs)
|Change (Rs)
|Gold
|Per tola
|480,962
|+7,700
|Gold
|10 grams
|412,347
|+6,602
|Silver
|Per tola
|8,895
|+430
The upward trend had already been evident over the weekend, as gold prices climbed by Rs3,700 on Saturday to close at Rs473,262 per tola.
Internationally, gold prices registered a strong rally, gaining $77 to reach $4,586 per ounce, including a $20 premium, which further fueled the surge in local rates.
|Gold Type
|Per 1 Gram (Rs)
|Per 10 Gram (Rs)
|Per Ounce (Rs)
|24K Gold
|40,879
|408,790
|1,158,624
|22K Gold
|37,472.42
|374,724.17
|1,062,072
|21K Gold
|35,769.13
|357,691.25
|1,013,796
|18K Gold
|30,659.25
|306,592.50
|868,968
Meanwhile, silver prices also touched a new all-time high, rising by Rs430 to Rs8,895 per tola, mirroring the bullish trend in precious metals.
Gold hits all-time high as per tola price crosses Rs480,000 mark in Pakistan