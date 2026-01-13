Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 13 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan soared jumped by Rs7,700 to reach a new peak of Rs480,962.

The price of 10 grams of gold also witnessed a sharp rise, increasing by Rs6,602 to settle at Rs412,347.

Metal Unit Price (Rs) Change (Rs) Gold Per tola 480,962 +7,700 Gold 10 grams 412,347 +6,602 Silver Per tola 8,895 +430

The upward trend had already been evident over the weekend, as gold prices climbed by Rs3,700 on Saturday to close at Rs473,262 per tola.

Internationally, gold prices registered a strong rally, gaining $77 to reach $4,586 per ounce, including a $20 premium, which further fueled the surge in local rates.

Gold Type Per 1 Gram (Rs) Per 10 Gram (Rs) Per Ounce (Rs) 24K Gold 40,879 408,790 1,158,624 22K Gold 37,472.42 374,724.17 1,062,072 21K Gold 35,769.13 357,691.25 1,013,796 18K Gold 30,659.25 306,592.50 868,968

Meanwhile, silver prices also touched a new all-time high, rising by Rs430 to Rs8,895 per tola, mirroring the bullish trend in precious metals.