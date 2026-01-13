What will be new Petrol Price in Pakistan from January 16, 2025?

KARACHI – Pakistan is on verge of another major relief for motorists and households as petroleum product prices are expected to come down starting January 16 amid global slump in crude oil rates.

For the second half of January 2026, petrol could fall by Rs4-5 per liter, diesel by Rs2-3, kerosene by Rs1.82, and light diesel oil by Rs2, bringing much-needed respite to consumers nationwide.

January Petrol Price

Product Current Price Expected Cut New Price Petrol (Super) 253.17 4–5 248.17 – 249.17 Diesel (HSD) 257.08 2–3 254.08 – 255.08

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has finalized the price adjustment calculations and will forward its recommendations to the Petroleum Division on January 14. The official financial notification will follow after consultations with the Ministry of Finance and approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This comes hot on the heels of the previous fortnightly review, which had already slashed petroleum prices effective January 1, 2026. At that time, high-speed diesel dropped by Rs8.57 per liter to Rs257.08, and petrol fell by Rs10.28 per liter to Rs253.17.

With prices poised to drop again, millions of Pakistanis could feel an immediate boost in their daily budgets.