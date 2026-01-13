Qatar Air Base on High Alert as US Bomber Jets Fly Near Iran after Trump Warning

DOHA – Tensions in the Middle East have surged to a dangerous new level after U.S. President Donald Trump issued stark threats of military action against Iran, triggering an intense spike in American military activity at Qatar’s strategic Al Udeid Air Base.

According to media reports, multiple U.S. warplanes took off late Sunday night from Al Udeid Air Base, signaling heightened readiness for possible conflict. Among the aircraft involved were KC-135 aerial refueling tankers and B-52 strategic bombers, one of the most powerful and feared components of the U.S. Air Force arsenal.

Military analysts note that Al Udeid Air Base lies just 200 to 300 kilometers from the Iranian border, placing U.S. strike capabilities dangerously close to Iranian territory and dramatically escalating regional tensions.

As military movements intensified, Washington also took urgent action on the diplomatic front.

United States has ordered its citizens to leave Iran immediately. The U.S. Virtual Embassy in Iran issued a grave warning, stating that *protests across the country are rapidly intensifying and could spiral into widespread violence.

In an unusually direct advisory, the embassy urged American citizens to exit Iran as soon as possible, preferably by land routes through Armenia or Turkey, and to make independent arrangements without relying on U.S. government assistance.

With strategic bombers in the air, refueling tankers deployed, and evacuation warnings issued, the region appears to be standing on the edge of a major geopolitical crisis, as the world watches anxiously for Iran’s response and Washington’s next move.