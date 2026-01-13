Gold, silver prices in Pakistan climb to another high [Check Rates]

KARACHI – Gold reached another high in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday amid rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jeweller Association showed per tola price moved up by Rs900 to hit fresh high of Rs481,862.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs771 to settle at Rs413,118.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity soared by $9 to reach $4,595 per ounce.

On the other hand, silver prices in Pakistan recorded an increase of Rs180 to climb to fresh high of Rs9,075.

A day earlie,r the price of one tola of gold surged by Rs7,700 to reach fresh high of Rs480,962 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs6,602, bringing the new price to all-time high of Rs412,347 per 10 grams.