Pakistan minister shares update on sale of JF-17 Thunder jets to foreign countries

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has confirmed that it is engaged in significant international negotiations regarding the sale and purchase of the advanced 4.5-generation JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, developed jointly with China.

In an interview with international media, Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, revealed that the multi-role aircraft, which garnered considerable international attention after May 2025 when Pakistan downed multiple Indian fighter jets, is at the center of negotiations with several countries.

The minister has clarified that any such agreement would have China’s consent as well.

The JF-17 Thunder Block III is equipped with the AESA radar and long-range BVRAAM missiles, making it a versatile asset capable of participating in various combat missions. The aircraft is classified as a 4.5-generation fighter jet, putting it on par with some of the most advanced fighters globally.

Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that the price of this modern combat aircraft is significantly lower than its counterparts, which typically range from $250 million to $350 million.

The JF-17 Thunder, priced between $40 million and $50 million, offers a more affordable alternative, increasing its appeal in the international defense market.

The sale of the JF-17 Thunder could enhance the defense capabilities of buyer nations while posing a fresh challenge to India’s Air Force.

Its advanced features and competitive price are making the JF-17 Thunder a highly sought-after option globally, with Pakistan playing an active role in its international marketing.