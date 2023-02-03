Search

Hareem Farooq fangirls over Saba Qamar

Noor Fatima 10:10 PM | 3 Feb, 2023
Lollywood's accomplished actress Saba Qamar has amassed a huge fan following. Many of her peers admire her for her acting prowess and down-to-earth personality. 

One of the millions of Qamar's fans is actress Hareem Farooq who has no problem fangirling over the Fraud actor and is vocal about her love and respect for Qamar.

Recently, both actresses made an appearance on Nida Yasir's show — Good Morning Pakistan — where they promoted their latest offering; a mini series which focuses on the problems of different individuals struggling in society. The series is titled Sar-e-Rah.

When asked about what prompted her to work on this quintessentially empowering mini-series, the Diyar e Dil actress said it was actually Qamar who elicited her excitement.

Farooq stated, “Apart from the compelling script, I signed this project just because of Saba Qamar. Though I loved the story, the production team told me that Saba is on board and I instantly said, ‘yes, it’s locked, it’s sorted, I am doing it'." 

Farooq added, "I had to share the screen with Saba because with her it’s not acting. Things come naturally and easily. I'm glad we share a good chemistry."

With nothing but massive respect for Qamar, the Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka actress said, “I heard about Saba Qamar’s work ethics, and I knew about her professionalism and passion but I was beyond surprised to find a good friend in her. Saba's empathy and love for everyone helped her reach the heights of fame."

Scheduled to air on ARY Digital from 4th February, the upcoming drama, Sar-e-Rah, stars Saba Qamar, Muneeb Butt, Saboor Aly, Hareem Farooq and Sunita Marshall.

The drama is being helmed under the banner of iDream Entertainment by director Ahmed Bhatti, and written by Adeel Razaq.

Speaking to Dawn Images, Butt revealed, “It’s a six to seven episode series, more like what you see on Netflix or Amazon. It’s a USAID series in which each episode will be based on a different story and [all of them] are excellent. It highlights all basic, social issues such as the stereotypes in our society, the way things are done and it breaks taboos."

Saba Qamar drops hints about her love life on Instagram

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

