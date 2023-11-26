Jacqueline Fernandez wishes Saim Ali happy birthday at DAIFA 2023 show

In a heartwarming moment of camaraderie between Pakistani and Indian actors, Saim Ali and Jacqueline Fernandez have set another example of cross-border bonding.

Ali, who is an accomplished Pakistani actor, host, and model, has worked in a number of projects at home and hosted many international shows. While attending yet another event of the glamor industry, DAIFA, the Tamasha Ghar famed star bumped into the Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez who wished him a happy birthday in the sweetest way.

The Kick star was present at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards 2023 when she had a conversation with the Bichoo actor on the red carpet. Fernandez wished Ali on his birthday, and the two had a sweet interaction.

The Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) recently announced the 7th edition of its prestigious Awards Ceremony in Dubai. Hosted by Kris Fade & Noha Nabil, DIAFA 2023 celebrated the award-winning contributions of beloved personalities from 18 countries across the globe including the UAE, USA, UK, Algeria, India, Russia, Syria, Turkey, Kuwait, France, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Pakistan.

On the professional front, Ali has showcased his acting prowess in a number of films and television serials including Zeher-e-Ishq, Ishq Positive, Hijrat, Sirf Tum Hi To Ho, Baddua, Angna, Zakham, and Bichoo to name a few.

The Sri Lankan born Bollywood actress, on the other hand, is an acclaimed actress who carries a string of successful films including Bhoot Police, Bachchhan Paandey, Attack, Tell It Like a Woman, Ram Setu, Cirkus, Judwaa 2 and more. Fernandez will next be seen in Fateh.