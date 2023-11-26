Jacqueline Fernandez wishes Saim Ali happy birthday at DAIFA 2023 show

In a heartwarming moment of camaraderie between Pakistani and Indian actors, Saim Ali and Jacqueline Fernandez have set another example of cross-border bonding.
Ali, who is an accomplished Pakistani actor, host, and model, has worked in a number of projects at home and hosted many international shows. While attending yet another event of the glamor industry, DAIFA, the Tamasha Ghar famed star bumped into the Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez who wished him a happy birthday in the sweetest way.
The Kick star was present at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards 2023 when she had a conversation with the Bichoo actor on the red carpet. Fernandez wished Ali on his birthday, and the two had a sweet interaction.
The Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) recently announced the 7th edition of its prestigious Awards Ceremony in Dubai. Hosted by Kris Fade & Noha Nabil, DIAFA 2023 celebrated the award-winning contributions of beloved personalities from 18 countries across the globe including the UAE, USA, UK, Algeria, India, Russia, Syria, Turkey, Kuwait, France, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Pakistan.
On the professional front, Ali has showcased his acting prowess in a number of films and television serials including Zeher-e-Ishq, Ishq Positive, Hijrat, Sirf Tum Hi To Ho, Baddua, Angna, Zakham, and Bichoo to name a few.
The Sri Lankan born Bollywood actress, on the other hand, is an acclaimed actress who carries a string of successful films including Bhoot Police, Bachchhan Paandey, Attack, Tell It Like a Woman, Ram Setu, Cirkus, Judwaa 2 and more. Fernandez will next be seen in Fateh.
Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.07
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
