Search

Lifestyle

Jacqueline Fernandez wishes Saim Ali happy birthday at DAIFA 2023 show

Noor Fatima
07:46 PM | 26 Nov, 2023
Jacqueline Fernandez Saim Ali
Source: Instagram

In a heartwarming moment of camaraderie between Pakistani and Indian actors, Saim Ali and Jacqueline Fernandez have set another example of cross-border bonding.

Ali, who is an accomplished Pakistani actor, host, and model, has worked in a number of projects at home and hosted many international shows. While attending yet another event of the glamor industry, DAIFA, the Tamasha Ghar famed star bumped into the Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez who wished him a happy birthday in the sweetest way.

The Kick star was present at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards 2023 when she had a conversation with the Bichoo actor on the red carpet. Fernandez wished Ali on his birthday, and the two had a sweet interaction.

The Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) recently announced the 7th edition of its prestigious Awards Ceremony in Dubai. Hosted by Kris Fade & Noha Nabil, DIAFA 2023 celebrated the award-winning contributions of beloved personalities from 18 countries across the globe including the UAE, USA, UK, Algeria, India, Russia, Syria, Turkey, Kuwait, France, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Pakistan.

On the professional front, Ali has showcased his acting prowess in a number of films and television serials including Zeher-e-Ishq, Ishq Positive, Hijrat, Sirf Tum Hi To Ho, Baddua, Angna, Zakham, and Bichoo to name a few. 

The Sri Lankan born Bollywood actress, on the other hand, is an acclaimed actress who carries a string of successful films including Bhoot Police, Bachchhan Paandey, Attack, Tell It Like a Woman, Ram Setu, Cirkus, Judwaa 2 and more. Fernandez will next be seen in Fateh.

Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in Pakistani bridal couture 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:51 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Kanwal Aftab steals the show at Larib Khalid and Zarnab Fatima's ...

09:55 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Yasir Hussain pens heartwarming birthday note for wife Iqra Aziz

08:49 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Momina Iqbal's pictures from lavish birthday party rock the internet

09:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill's heartfelt birthday celebration for mom leaves fans ...

05:03 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Rakhi Sawant's surprise entry into Aftab Iqbal’s show sparks social ...

07:46 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Ali Zafar uses Best Singer win to call for end to genocide in ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:13 PM | 26 Nov, 2023

First look of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra revealed through leaked photos

Horoscope

09:23 AM | 26 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 26, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 Nov 2023

Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284 287.15
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.07 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan, check out the gold rates – November 26, 2023

Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 November 2023

On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.

Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.

In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: