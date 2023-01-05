Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in Pakistani bridal couture 

Pakistan’s pioneer bridal couture brand Lajwanti has made a mark for itself in the world of fashion. Traditional in their design ethos, the brand's creations have been worn by a myriad of celebrities – both local and Bollywood.
Once again, Lajwanti set the bar high as it teamed up with UAE-based premium magazine Masala. The fashion shoot shows Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez in the luxury label's finest, hand-crafted editorial ensembles.
The Kick star outfit oozed royalty and was the cynosure of all eyes in her new fashion shoot. She looked scintillating in all the looks from the shoot and is winning hearts all over again.
Debuting with Aladin in 2009, Jacqueline has since established a noteworthy career in Indian cinema. She landed herself in a fair share of controversies with an INR200 crore money-laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
