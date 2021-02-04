Javed Afridi hints at possible Rihanna-Peshawar Zalmi collab for PSL 2021
Web Desk
01:52 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Javed Afridi hints at possible Rihanna-Peshawar Zalmi collab for PSL 2021
Pop icon Rihanna has done it all - from an insanely successful make-up line to a hit lingerie line, and has also taken up acting; appearing in the Met Gala-themed heist movie, Ocean's 8, the Caribbean queen has wooed the world with her impeccable talent.

Enthusiasm poured in on Twitter as Peshawar Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi, dropped a cryptic post, sending social media into a frenzy:

"RIHANNA FOR ZALMIANTHEM," Afridi wrote with a big red question mark.

The centre of hot gossips in Pakistan, a possible 'Rihanna-Peshawar Zalmi' collaboration has the Zalmi fans excited over the prospect of having the pop queen sing for an anthem, ahead of the 'Pakistan Super League's (PSL)' upcoming sixth season which is set to start on February 20.

Since yesterday, Rihanna has been dominating the news in South Asia after speaking up about India's farmers' protest, that has escalated over the last few months.

A headline grab worthy tweet indeed! In response, India slammed international celebrities for irresponsible support towards the farmers that might result in political instability in the country.

