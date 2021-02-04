WATCH – Indian official drinks hand sanitizer after mistaking it for water
Web Desk
02:06 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
WATCH – Indian official drinks hand sanitizer after mistaking it for water
Share

NEW DELHI – Ramesh Pawar, municipal deputy commissioner, accidentally gulped hand sanitizer after mistaking it for a bottle of water during a public meeting on Wednesday.

Moments after swallowing the alcohol-based gel, he immediately noticed and spit out the gel while others quickly rushed to his aid. Pawar was later handed over a water bottle, which he took, and then left the meeting.

Multiple deaths have been reported in India and in one such case, at least ten men died after consuming alcohol-derived sanitizer as liquor shops were closed due to lockdown.

‘Don’t lie to me’: India’s top ... 12:28 PM | 28 Jan, 2021

NEW DELHI – A senior cardiologist, Dr. KK Aggarwal, who received the Covid-19 vaccine alone, gets scolded by the ...

More From This Category
Islamabad accident survivor alleges Kashmala’s ...
12:29 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
John Cena, other WWE stars to visit Pakistan in ...
11:42 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
Five KP cops suspended, booked for beating up ...
10:41 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
Israeli army razes Palestinian Bedouin village ...
10:10 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
Pakistani hairdresser uses strange tools for ...
07:45 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa tweets about Indian ...
04:25 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani hairdresser uses strange tools for cutting hair
07:45 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr