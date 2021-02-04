WATCH – Indian official drinks hand sanitizer after mistaking it for water
NEW DELHI – Ramesh Pawar, municipal deputy commissioner, accidentally gulped hand sanitizer after mistaking it for a bottle of water during a public meeting on Wednesday.
Moments after swallowing the alcohol-based gel, he immediately noticed and spit out the gel while others quickly rushed to his aid. Pawar was later handed over a water bottle, which he took, and then left the meeting.
Multiple deaths have been reported in India and in one such case, at least ten men died after consuming alcohol-derived sanitizer as liquor shops were closed due to lockdown.
