WATCH – Indian official drinks hand sanitizer after mistaking it for water

NEW DELHI – Ramesh Pawar, municipal deputy commissioner, accidentally gulped hand sanitizer after mistaking it for a bottle of water during a public meeting on Wednesday.

Moments after swallowing the alcohol-based gel, he immediately noticed and spit out the gel while others quickly rushed to his aid. Pawar was later handed over a water bottle, which he took, and then left the meeting.

Multiple deaths have been reported in India and in one such case, at least ten men died after consuming alcohol-derived sanitizer as liquor shops were closed due to lockdown.