11-year-old harasses, extorts father for Rs100mn

NEW DELHI – An 11-year-old boy, student of 5th standard from Ghaziabad India, demanded extortion money from his father to the tune of Rs 100 million.

The minor threatened his father to publish private pictures and family secrets all over the internet if he fails to provide the amount.

The Ghaziabad resident approached police after receiving an extortion call. He told police that somebody hacked his email account on January 1st to get access to all private pictures, and now he is getting blackmailed for the extortion money.

The complainant also added that the hacker changed his password and phone number linked with the account. Later, he received a mail, asking for Rs 100 million.

Another minor boy spotted driving car on busy ... 07:56 PM | 30 Jan, 2021 LAHORE – Another minor boy was spotting driving his family on a busy road of Sargodha, a city in Punjab province ...

Upon investigating the cybercrime, police traced out that the IP address of the hacker was identical to that of the victim's connection. This revealed that extortion emails were sent by someone from his family or acquaintances.

The victim’s 11-year-old son shortly confessed the crime to the cops as they started grilling.

Later, it was revealed that the boy attended an online session on how to avoid getting caught in cybercrime. The minor boy regularly watched similar videos to know things about extortion and harassment.