Saudi Arabia opens year-round Umrah access for These Residents; details inside

RIYADH – Saudi authorities continue to work to boost its religious tourism sector as part of broader vision to revamp economy, implementing new initiatives to attract international visitors, and now residents of these countries can perform Umrah any time of the year.

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah makes announcement that residents of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and UAE – Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations – can perform Umrah year-round, with enhanced services.

The ministry outlined range of streamlined options for getting Umrah visas. Those who are looking to perform Umrah can book their Umrah packages directly through the official Nusuk platform, which serves as the Kingdom’s digital gateway for pilgrimage services.

Umrah pilgrims can also apply for a visa through accredited visa centers, or a transit visa is available for performing Umrah during layovers for those flying with Saudia Airlines or Flynas.

Visitors can apply for a tourism visa via Saudi Arabia’s electronic visa platform, which grants access to Umrah as well as other holy sites in Arab nation.

To ensure a smooth and organized pilgrimage experience, the Ministry said all visitors must obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk app prior to arriving at the Grand Mosque. The initiative aims to streamline the pilgrimage process, allowing greater flexibility for GCC residents and encouraging a more accessible and efficient Umrah experience.

Hajj applications fall short by 7,000 despite deadline extensions, all declared successful

