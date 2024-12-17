Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Hajj applications fall short by 7,000 despite deadline extensions, all declared successful

ISLAMABAD – Despite extending the official Hajj scheme three times, 7,000 fewer applications were received.

According to reports, by the end of the third extension period, 82,000 Hajj applications had been received, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs declared all applicants successful.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs is working to fulfill the remaining 7,000 quota by exploring various options.

The ministry is considering reopening Hajj applications or giving the remaining quota to private Hajj operators.

It is important to note that Pakistan has been allocated a Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims this year, with half of the quota being divided between government and private schemes.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik had stated that the expected cost for the government Hajj scheme would range from Rs1,075,000 to Rs1,175,000.

Hajj 2025: Here’s when you can apply for Govt Scheme this year

