Roshan Digital Accounts expanded to include Global Investors after $12bn Inflows

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan decided to expand its Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative, allowing foreign nationals, international companies, and institutional investors to open accounts and invest directly in government securities and Naya Pakistan Certificates.

The announcement was made by Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, who described the decision as a significant step toward integrating Pakistan with global financial markets and strengthening investor confidence in the country’s digital banking system.

RDA program launched in 2020 by State Bank of Pakistan in collaboration with commercial banks, was initially designed for overseas Pakistanis. However, with the latest expansion, the platform will now be accessible to global investors seeking opportunities in Pakistan’s financial markets.

Officials believe the move could unlock new streams of foreign investment and deepen Pakistan’s financial sector. The initiative has already achieved remarkable growth, with more than 900,000 accounts opened and over $12 billion in inflows recorded as of February 2026.

Aurangzeb highlighted crucial role of overseas Pakistanis, noting that the country’s diaspora of around 11 million people continues to play a vital role in strengthening the national economy. According to the central bank, Pakistan recorded $38.3 billion in remittances in fiscal year 2025, marking a 26.6% increase from the previous year, while inflows are projected to reach $42 billion in fiscal year 2026.

These remittances have been instrumental in stabilizing Pakistan’s external account and boosting foreign exchange reserves, which currently stand at approximately $21.6 billion, including about $16.3 billion held by the central bank.

By opening RDA framework to global investors, the government hopes to position Pakistan as an attractive destination for international capital. The finance minister also extended an open invitation to investors worldwide, stressing that Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms and digital transformation are creating a transparent and secure environment for global investment.