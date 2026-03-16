Pakistani stage actress’ husband arrested over Rs250 million visa scam

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a key suspect involved in a massive fraud scheme that defrauded hundreds of people of approximately Rs250 million under the pretense of overseas jobs and visas.

The accused, identified as M. Jahanzeb who is husband of a renowned stage actress, had reportedly been operating a network through a company called “Times Immigration,” promising employment opportunities and visas in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

He had offices in Islamabad’s G-11 sector, Giga Mall, and Lahore’s Liberty area and frequently changed locations to avoid arrest.

Reports confirmed that the arrest, conducted jointly by teams from Islamabad and Lahore under Inspector Abdullah Kayani, faced resistance from eight private guards, requiring assistance from local police.

Investigations revealed that the suspect used the alias “Junaid Butt” and that some bank accounts linked to the fraudulent operations were under the name of his wife, a well-known stage actress in Lahore.

Authorities say further victims may still emerge as inquiries continue.