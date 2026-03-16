Two daily-wage FO employees face inquiry after major cash theft at their house

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office has launched an investigation after Rs4 million in cash was reportedly stolen from the home of two daily-wage employees posted in Gujrat.

According to police, the theft took place on March 12 at a rented house in an area of the city. The employees, Ameer Shaukat and Irfan Ahmed, filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station, stating that unknown individuals had broken in and taken the money.

A government circular issued by the Foreign Office reportedly requested both employees to explain the source of such a large sum, noting that their official salaries were minimal. They were asked to submit a written explanation within three days, by March 16.

Reports said that Ameer Shaukat, as an Assistant Protocol Officer, had the authority to verify documents for overseas use, including certifications and signatures.

Reports suggested that complaints regarding alleged corruption between some office staff and agent networks have surfaced before, particularly amid increased demand for apostille and document verification following Spain’s announcement to legalize undocumented migrants from April 1.

Allegedly, bribes ranging from Rs3,000–5,000 for document verification and Rs21,000 per apostille were being collected by agents, with 400–500 apostille requests processed daily.