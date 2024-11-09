Hajj 2025: Here’s when you can apply for Govt Scheme this year

ISLAMABAD – If you are planning to perform Hajj 2025, applications for state-run scheme will open in mid-November.

Religious Affairs Ministry announced will accept applications for government’s Hajj scheme in coming week under a new policy for the upcoming season. It was reported that over 179,000 pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj in 2025.

Hajj 2025 Applications

Fo the upcoming pilgrimage, 5,000 slots were allocated for those participating through sponsorship program, and remaining pilgrims will be part of the regular Hajj scheme.

Religious Affairs Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is expected to officially unveil the full details of the Hajj policy in coming days.

To streamline the payment process, the government mulled installment-based payment for Hajj package. Instead of a one time payment, the fees will be divided into three installments. The first installment of Rs2lac will be required at the time of the application.

After the Hajj lottery, pilgrims will need to pay a second installment of Rs4lac, with the remaining balance due by the second week of February.