Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Hajj Policy 2025: What will be the cost of government Hajj for Pakistanis?

Hajj Policy 2025 What Will Be The Cost Of Government Hajj For Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the Hajj Policy 2025.

At a meeting held in Islamabad today, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet was informed that Pakistan’s Hajj quota for the upcoming pilgrimage will be 179,210, to be split equally between the government and private sectors.

The government Hajj package will range between Rs1,065,000 and Rs10,75,000.

Under the Hajj Policy, children under 12 years of age will not be allowed to participate this year. A computerised balloting will be conducted for the government quota, with 1,000 seats reserved for hardship cases and 300 seats designated for workers or low-income employees registered with the Workers Welfare Fund or the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution.

The ‘Road to Makkah’ facility will be available at Islamabad and Karachi airports. Hajj group organizers will sign service agreements with the Ministry of Religious Affairs, with close monitoring of service delivery.

The cabinet was also informed about the introduction of a new position, “Nazim,” to oversee better services for pilgrims. One Nazim will be appointed per 100 pilgrims, selected from the welfare staff.

Additionally, compensation for deceased and injured pilgrims has been increased. Families of deceased pilgrims will receive between one to two million rupees, while injured pilgrims will receive one million rupees.

A special Hajj management application has been developed for the convenience of pilgrims, and special arrangements have been made for their training.

The cabinet directed that priority in Hajj balloting be given to individuals performing Hajj for the first time and emphasized the need for comprehensive measures to ensure the best facilities for pilgrims.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 5 Nov 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 278.95
Euro EUR 300.65 303.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.2 361.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 182.29 184.39
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.16 202.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.82 40.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.35 35.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.37 906.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.34 63.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.23 167.23
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.98 25.28
Omani Riyal OMR 715.71 724.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.56 76.26
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.37 209.37
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 320.15 322.45
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search