Hajj Policy 2025: What will be the cost of government Hajj for Pakistanis?

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the Hajj Policy 2025.

At a meeting held in Islamabad today, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet was informed that Pakistan’s Hajj quota for the upcoming pilgrimage will be 179,210, to be split equally between the government and private sectors.

The government Hajj package will range between Rs1,065,000 and Rs10,75,000.

Under the Hajj Policy, children under 12 years of age will not be allowed to participate this year. A computerised balloting will be conducted for the government quota, with 1,000 seats reserved for hardship cases and 300 seats designated for workers or low-income employees registered with the Workers Welfare Fund or the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution.

The ‘Road to Makkah’ facility will be available at Islamabad and Karachi airports. Hajj group organizers will sign service agreements with the Ministry of Religious Affairs, with close monitoring of service delivery.

The cabinet was also informed about the introduction of a new position, “Nazim,” to oversee better services for pilgrims. One Nazim will be appointed per 100 pilgrims, selected from the welfare staff.

Additionally, compensation for deceased and injured pilgrims has been increased. Families of deceased pilgrims will receive between one to two million rupees, while injured pilgrims will receive one million rupees.

A special Hajj management application has been developed for the convenience of pilgrims, and special arrangements have been made for their training.

The cabinet directed that priority in Hajj balloting be given to individuals performing Hajj for the first time and emphasized the need for comprehensive measures to ensure the best facilities for pilgrims.