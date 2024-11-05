Punjab increases minimum monthly wage for workers to Rs37,000

LAHORE – The Punjab government has issued a notification to set the minimum monthly wage for workers at Rs37,000.

The Punjab government has released a wage schedule, establishing the minimum wage at Rs37,000 while canceling the previous notification of Rs32,000.

According to the notification issued by the Secretary of Finance, workers will receive a minimum wage of Rs37,000 starting from July 2024.

It is noteworthy that the government announced an increase in wages for workers in the current fiscal year’s budget, raising the minimum monthly wage from Rs32,000 to Rs37,000.