PM Shehbaz reaffirms desire to cement ties with Iran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its relationship with Iran and enhance mutually advantageous cooperation across all spheres of shared interest.

He was talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who called on him in Islamabad today [Tuesday].

Highlighting the importance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations, he welcomed Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on his first official visit to Pakistan as Foreign Minister of Iran.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his sincere regards and good wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Massoud Pezeshkian.

During the meeting, the worrying situation in the Middle East region came under discussion.

While reaffirming Pakistan’s unequivocal support to the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and statehood, the Prime Minister expressed grave concern over the Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people.

Shehbaz Sharif also emphasized upon the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance and, above all, grant of the inalienable right to self-determination to the Palestinian people, as guaranteed to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN, as well as OIC.

The Prime Minister also reiterated strong condemnation of Israel’s attack against Iran on the 26th of the last month, while reaffirming support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Iranian Foreign Minister thanked the Prime Minister about Pakistan’s principled position and briefed him on Iran’s perspective regarding the situation in the region.

