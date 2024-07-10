CM Maryam Nawaz sets new minimum wage at 37,000 rupees in Punjab

LAHORE - In a significant move to uplift the labor force, the Punjab government has issued a notification to raise the minimum monthly wage for workers and laborers to 37,000 rupees. This decision comes under the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
As per the details, the minimum wage for unskilled laborers has been increased from 32,000 rupees to 37,000 rupees per month. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized ensuring the provision of the minimum wage to all daily wage and unskilled workers. The government’s notification specifically clarifies that the daily wage for an 8-hour workday will be considered as 1,423.07 rupees.
Maryam Nawaz stated that the Punjab government has released this notification in line with the current budget, establishing a minimum wage of 37,000 rupees. She asserted, "It is our responsibility to protect the rights of every laborer in the province." The Chief Minister also directed stakeholders to be immediately taken into confidence to enforce the minimum wage.
She highlighted that it is distressing when workers do not receive their full wages, and it is regrettable that labor laws are not being applied to domestic workers. She stressed the importance of strictly implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines at the workplace.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.62
|748.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.85
|916.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.25
|204.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
