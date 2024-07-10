CM Maryam Nawaz sets new minimum wage at 37,000 rupees in Punjab

LAHORE - In a significant move to uplift the labor force, the Punjab government has issued a notification to raise the minimum monthly wage for workers and laborers to 37,000 rupees. This decision comes under the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

As per the details, the minimum wage for unskilled laborers has been increased from 32,000 rupees to 37,000 rupees per month. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized ensuring the provision of the minimum wage to all daily wage and unskilled workers. The government’s notification specifically clarifies that the daily wage for an 8-hour workday will be considered as 1,423.07 rupees.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the Punjab government has released this notification in line with the current budget, establishing a minimum wage of 37,000 rupees. She asserted, "It is our responsibility to protect the rights of every laborer in the province." The Chief Minister also directed stakeholders to be immediately taken into confidence to enforce the minimum wage.

She highlighted that it is distressing when workers do not receive their full wages, and it is regrettable that labor laws are not being applied to domestic workers. She stressed the importance of strictly implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines at the workplace.