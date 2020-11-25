PM Imran inaugurates WEF’s Country Strategy Dialogue on Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate World Economic Forum’s Country Strategy Dialogue (CSD) on Pakistan today.

Country Strategy Dialogue CSD is WEF’s signature platform for countries with rising economies and promising growth potential.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the premier along with other ministers will interact with WEF President Børge Brende and the CEOs of other global corporations and WEF partner companies.

The world business leaders will hold discussions with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Economic Affairs Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, and Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on wide-ranging subjects including the economy, finance, investment, trade, manufacturing, digitalisation and startups, regional connectivity, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, etc.

Energy Transition Priorities and Challenges in Pakistan will also be discussed today.

Each CSD session will enable CEOs of global corporations and multinational companies to interact directly with Pakistan’s top leadership on the vast business and investment opportunities available in the country due to the various initiatives for economic reforms by the current government.

The upcoming CSD is the second such event organized by WEF for Pakistan this year. A CSD during Prime Minister’s visit to Davos, Switzerland, for the WEF Annual Meeting in January this year was widely attended by the global corporate sector.

The second CSD by WEF within one year is a recognition of Pakistan’s positive economic trajectory and its admirable spirit to challenges including the current pandemic.