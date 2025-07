KARACHI – Gold prices saw a decline in both international and domestic markets.

According to reports, the price of gold in the international bullion market dropped by $6 per ounce, reaching $3,342.

Following the global trend, gold prices in Pakistan also fell, with the price of one tola decreasing by Rs600 to Rs356,200.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs514, settling at Rs305,384.