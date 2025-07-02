Cm Gandapur Dares State To Topple Kp Govt

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur issued a bold challenge to the state, declaring that if his government can be toppled through constitutional means, he will quit politics.

His statement came during a joint press conference alongside PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja, and other party leaders following a parliamentary party meeting.

Speaking to the media, Gandapur said, “While a state is like a mother, this state is acting like a pharaoh. I challenge the entire system and its institutions.” He accused the establishment of conspiring against his government using unconstitutional means, but claimed all attempts had failed.

He stated, “You’ve already tried martial law and governor’s rule in the past. Now, I challenge your authority—put all our people in jail, use every force you have, and try bringing down the KP government.”

Gandapur insisted that the PTI remains united under Imran Khan’s leadership and that no one has the strength to break their ranks.

“This press conference is a message to those who think we are divided. We are ready to sacrifice everything for the release of our party founder,” he said, adding that the conspiracy against Imran Khan began before the May 9 events.

He termed the 26th Constitutional Amendment an attack on the judiciary, stating it would remain shackled until the amendment is reversed through PTI’s return to power.

Gandapur also claimed that he foresaw Imran Khan being denied a meeting, despite having a rightful claim to it as party chief.

Reaffirming his stance, the KP chief minister said that all authority rests with Imran Khan, and no constitutional method can bring down his government. “My challenge stands: don’t try unconstitutional tactics—and even if you do, you will still fail,” he concluded.