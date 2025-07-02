Overseas Pakistanis get 120-day tax-free mobile registration per visit

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a 120-day tax-free mobile registration window for Overseas Pakistanis on every visit to Pakistan.

According to a statement by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday, returning expatriates can benefit from this facility by using the free, automated Temporary Mobile Registration System via the DIRBS (Device Identification Registration and Blocking System) portal.

This initiative is designed to ensure seamless mobile service for Overseas Pakistanis during their short-term stays, reflecting PTA’s commitment to digital accessibility and inclusion.

Meanwhile, the PTA rejected circulating claims that it had permanently waived taxes on imported mobile devices, calling such reports unfounded.