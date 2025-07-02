Ecp Restores Lawmakers On Reserved Seats Following Supreme Court Verdict

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored the reserved seats in the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies in light of a recent Supreme Court verdict.

According to the ECP’s announcement, 19 reserved seats in the National Assembly, 25 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 27 in the Punjab Assembly, and 3 in the Sindh Assembly have been reinstated — totaling 74 seats.

With this development, previous notifications regarding the withdrawal of PTI candidates on reserved seats have been nullified. The ECP has officially withdrawn its notifications dated July 24 and July 29, 2024.

As per the new decision, the return of PTI members on reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies is now void.

The ECP stated that the notifications were withdrawn in compliance with the Supreme Court’s ruling on June 27, 2025.

The Supreme Court had accepted review petitions and issued directives, prompting the ECP to implement the decision accordingly.