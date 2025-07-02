What will be the price of iPhone 17? details revealed

Tech giant Apple is likely to unveil its 17th iPhone series in the second week of September, with possible launch dates being September 11 or 13. Leaks suggest the upcoming iPhone 17 will feature notable differences from the current iPhone 16 lineup.

This year is expected to bring significant design changes to the iPhone. According to a well-known Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, who has accurately reported Apple developments in the past, the iPhone 17 will come with a larger display.

Currently, the iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro offers a 6.3-inch screen. It is believed that the iPhone 17’s screen size will match that of the 16 Pro.

Another rumored upgrade is the front camera resolution, which may jump from 12MP in iPhone 16 to 24MP in the iPhone 17.

Tipster Majin Bu claims that the iPhone 17 Air will feature a redesigned layout for its front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. While the current and upcoming iPhone 16, 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max have their camera modules on the right side of the Dynamic Island, the iPhone 17 Air may shift it to the left.

Expected Prices for the iPhone 17 Series:

iPhone 17: $799 (Approx. PKR 226,783)

iPhone 17 Air: $899 (Approx. PKR 255,161)

iPhone 17 Pro: $1,636 (Approx. PKR 464,343)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,928 (Approx. PKR 547,333)