Search

Technology

Jubilee Life Insurance appoints Symmetry Digital to transform its digital presence and customer experience

Web Desk 05:12 PM | 23 May, 2023
Jubilee Life Insurance appoints Symmetry Digital to transform its digital presence and customer experience

 KARACHI - Jubilee Life Insurance, the leading private sector insurer in the country has appointed Symmetry Digital, a Symmetry Group Company, as their partner in transforming their digital presence and customer experience.

This relationship covers the full range of interactive marketing and transformation services including digital marketing strategy, content, social, search, influencer, performance, media, and web design and development while delivering innovative ideas with data and future tech at the centre. 

“In line with the marketing requirements of the modern age, we at Jubilee Life are making efforts to create the relevant impact through digital mediums,” shared Mr Javed Ahmed, MD and CEO Jubilee Life Insurance. “Symmetry Group is a great fit for us in this regard. We are excited to join forces and take our customer experience to the next level, meeting their ever-changing needs with cutting-edge tech and digital solutions," he added.

"We are honoured that Symmetry Digital is partnering with Jubilee Life Insurance in their digital journey," said Mr Sarocsh Ahmed, CEO of Symmetry Group. "This is an extension of our vision to deliver digital experiences that make the world better and together we will provide exceptional digital solutions for Jubilee Life Insurance customers."

Jubilee Life Insurance is actively shifting focus to raise awareness amongst the younger generation to invest in insurance products from an early age. This objective formed the basis of bringing Symmetry Digital on board to direct marketing efforts toward the appropriate target audience through channels that are effective. 

Symmetry Group, along with its extensive range of brands and an unrivalled suite of digital products and services, will collaborate closely with Symmetry Digital in this partnership to deliver a seamless digital experience for customers.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

vivo V27e and Babar Azam: the winning partnership & combination for a smarter generation!

08:05 PM | 20 May, 2023

Syntax Communications hosts dialogue session on political branding and narrative building in Pakistan

12:02 AM | 20 May, 2023

With new Chat Lock feature, Whatspp users can now lock and hide individual conversations

01:05 PM | 16 May, 2023

How Startup Pakistan is redefining media and Advocating for Change in Pakistan

11:15 PM | 13 May, 2023

Making muscles and money: AI images of billionaires in gym go viral

01:21 PM | 10 May, 2023

Twitter reacts as Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo lose blue ticks

08:04 PM | 21 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price drops by Rs100 per tola in Pakistan

05:57 PM | 23 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23rd May 2023 

09:03 AM | 23 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.

During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.

The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-23-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 23, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: