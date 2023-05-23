Jubilee Life Insurance appoints Symmetry Digital to transform its digital presence and customer experience

KARACHI - Jubilee Life Insurance, the leading private sector insurer in the country has appointed Symmetry Digital, a Symmetry Group Company, as their partner in transforming their digital presence and customer experience.

This relationship covers the full range of interactive marketing and transformation services including digital marketing strategy, content, social, search, influencer, performance, media, and web design and development while delivering innovative ideas with data and future tech at the centre.

“In line with the marketing requirements of the modern age, we at Jubilee Life are making efforts to create the relevant impact through digital mediums,” shared Mr Javed Ahmed, MD and CEO Jubilee Life Insurance. “Symmetry Group is a great fit for us in this regard. We are excited to join forces and take our customer experience to the next level, meeting their ever-changing needs with cutting-edge tech and digital solutions," he added.

"We are honoured that Symmetry Digital is partnering with Jubilee Life Insurance in their digital journey," said Mr Sarocsh Ahmed, CEO of Symmetry Group. "This is an extension of our vision to deliver digital experiences that make the world better and together we will provide exceptional digital solutions for Jubilee Life Insurance customers."

Jubilee Life Insurance is actively shifting focus to raise awareness amongst the younger generation to invest in insurance products from an early age. This objective formed the basis of bringing Symmetry Digital on board to direct marketing efforts toward the appropriate target audience through channels that are effective.

Symmetry Group, along with its extensive range of brands and an unrivalled suite of digital products and services, will collaborate closely with Symmetry Digital in this partnership to deliver a seamless digital experience for customers.