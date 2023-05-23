Is there a public holiday on May 25 in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced to celebrate the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on May 25.

Reports said special rallies would be held on that day, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to join the rallies.

The government is also mulling announcing public holiday on May 25 as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir a day earlier also announced that Pakistan Martyrs' Day will be observed on the same day to pay tribute to the selfless sacrifices of the martyrs.

The Army Chief made the announcement while addressing a ceremony held to distribute awards at GHQ.

Gen Asim Munir said that Pakistan Army as an institution always remembers every person associated with it, his family members. This relationship as a family is a proud and outstanding example.

He said that every soldier and officer associated with this institution puts their duties above political prejudices and distinctions because a strong army is the guarantee of the security and unity of the state.

He said attacks on military installations, monuments and shrines of martyrs are sad and intolerable and those responsible will be brought to justice.