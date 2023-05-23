Another setback for Imran Khan as Fayyazul Hassan Chohan leaves PTI

ISLAMABAD - Former Punjab minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday over the violence on May 9 and the "lack of sympathy" shown by party chief Imran Khan.
The former Punjab minister lamented the May 9 riots while speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, urging people not to challenge the government or its institutions.
Except for him, no one else in the party, according to Fayyaz ul Chohan, opposed the "policy of violence." No one was able to persuade Imran Khan that politics should be conducted with tolerance and patience, he continued.
Chohan claimed that he was the only one who opposed the "policy of violence," which is "the reason I have been excluded from the party for the past year." He continued, "I tried to make Imran Khan understand that we are Quaid-e-Azams follower and told him to halt this conflict against the state and institutions.
The former minister claimed that despite the numerous sacrifices he had made for the party, the PTI leader did not express even a single word of sympathy for him. "Someone had told Imran that I support the army a lot," he claimed.
It is important to note that a number of PTI lawmakers and members have left the party in the wake of the May 9 violence, which saw attacks on military facilities including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander House in Lahore following the arrest of the party's chairman Imran Khan.
Earlier today, former federal minister Shireen Mazari quit the party.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee slightly moved up against the US dollar despite the looming economic uncertainty.
During the inter-day trading, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar, appreciating nearly Rs0.11 during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday. PKR was being traded at 286.45 before noon.
The stability comes after the dilapidating rupee registered losses against the greenback for the fourth consecutive session. Data shared by State Bank shows that the local currency settled at 286.56 on Monday.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,550
