Another setback for Imran Khan as Fayyazul Hassan Chohan leaves PTI

Web Desk 06:25 PM | 23 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - Former Punjab minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday over the violence on May 9 and the "lack of sympathy" shown by party chief Imran Khan.

The former Punjab minister lamented the May 9 riots while speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, urging people not to challenge the government or its institutions.

Except for him, no one else in the party, according to Fayyaz ul Chohan, opposed the "policy of violence." No one was able to persuade Imran Khan that politics should be conducted with tolerance and patience, he continued.

Chohan claimed that he was the only one who opposed the "policy of violence," which is "the reason I have been excluded from the party for the past year." He continued, "I tried to make Imran Khan understand that we are Quaid-e-Azams follower and told him to halt this conflict against the state and institutions.

The former minister claimed that despite the numerous sacrifices he had made for the party, the PTI leader did not express even a single word of sympathy for him. "Someone had told Imran that I support the army a lot," he claimed.

It is important to note that a number of PTI lawmakers and members have left the party in the wake of the May 9 violence, which saw attacks on military facilities including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander House in Lahore following the arrest of the party's chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier today, former federal minister Shireen Mazari quit the party.

