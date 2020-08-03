Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has renamed the Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway in the Federal Capital ahead of Youm-e-Istehsal.
According to media details, the move came to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir on the first anniversary of Indian government scrapping special status of the occupied Kashmir.
The highway will be officially inaugurated on August 5.
All the direction boards have also been changed with the Srinagar Highway name.
Earlier, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ (Day of Exploitation in occupied Kashmir) on August 5.
Last year, Modi government launched demographic apartheid in Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and divided the region into three parts.
