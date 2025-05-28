Pakistan urges India to uphold international norms, avoid hostile rhetoric

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has called on India to respect sovereign rights, honour treaty commitments, and exercise restraint in its statements and actions, emphasizing the need to return to core principles of the international order.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, in a statement issued in Islamabad, expressed regret over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest remarks, describing them as inflammatory and part of a recurring pattern of historical distortion and minority repression.

He condemned the Indian PM’s reference to weaponizing water— a shared, treaty-bound resource—calling it a dangerous deviation from international norms and a contradiction of India’s global image.

Khan asserted that true global leadership begins with internal reflection and accountability, rather than issuing threats. He also criticized India’s actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and accused the Indian government of involvement in extraterritorial assassinations and subversive activities.

Highlighting the growing intolerance under India’s current leadership, Khan said mob violence and hate campaigns have been normalized, especially against religious minorities—undermining India’s credibility as a responsible regional actor.

He concluded that jingoistic rhetoric may win votes but endangers regional peace. He urged Indian youth to reject fear-based politics and work towards a future rooted in dignity, reason, and cooperation.