Afghan Taliban commander warns Khawarij elements against fighting in Pakistan

Afghan Taliban Commander Saeedullah Saeed, while addressing a police passing-out ceremony, issued a stern warning to the Khawarij elements, declaring that fighting in any country—especially Pakistan—without the Emir’s command is impermissible.

He stated that individuals joining foreign groups for so-called jihad are not true mujahideen, and those launching attacks from one place to another cannot be called jihadists. Declaring or authorizing jihad is the sole right of the state’s Emir, not of any individual or group.

Commander Saeed clarified that disobeying the Emir’s directive, such as entering Pakistan despite a clear order not to, is a violation of Islamic principles. He emphasized that jihad driven by personal ego or group loyalty is considered fasad (mischief), not legitimate jihad.

He further added that groups attacking in the name of jihad are defying both Sharia and the Afghan Emirate.

Defense analysts said this statement strengthens Pakistan’s internal security narrative and its diplomatic stance globally. They added that the so-called jihad promoted by Indian proxies and on India’s behest is actually terrorism against Sharia, the state, and peace.