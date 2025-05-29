Gold Rate in Pakistan Today | Karachi, Lahore Gold Prices – 29 May 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistani market witnessed another hike, amid surge in international gold prices. According to traders, price of gold jumped by Rs1,400 per tola to Rs349,300.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Lahore Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Islamabad Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Peshawar Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Quetta Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Sialkot Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Hyderabad Rs349,300 Rs3,480 Faisalabad Rs349,300 Rs3,480

Silver prices also followed the upward trajectory, with international rates edging past $33 per ounce. As a result, domestic silver prices rose by Rs32 per tola and Rs27 per 10 grams, now standing at Rs3,480 and Rs2,983 respectively.

Gold prices in the international market jumped by $14, reaching $3,309 per ounce. This upward trend influenced local markets, where the

Market analysts attribute the bullish trend to ongoing global economic uncertainties, which have traditionally driven investors toward precious metals as safe-haven asset.

It is important to note that actual trading prices in the open market may vary slightly from the official rates issued by the association.